Mitchell claims victory in GOP primary for Maricopa County attorney, Godbehere concedes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It appears Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell has overcome another hurdle in keeping her job as the county’s top prosecutor. She claimed victory in the GOP primary for the nomination on Wednesday night. “I am honored that voters have recognized my commitment to protecting our neighborhoods, leading with courage and integrity, and following the rule of law,” Mitchell said in a tweet. She also said her opponent, Gina Godbehere, called her to congratulate her. Godbehere tweeted her thanks to her supporters and her congratulations to Mitchell. “Although it wasn’t the result we wanted, I am proud of our race. I was humbled by all your help, support & prayers,” she said. “Wishing [Mitchell] all the best in Nov.”

Thank you, Maricopa County! Gina Godbehere just called to congratulate me. I appreciate that this was a hard-fought race for an office that matters so much. Gina is a career prosecutor who has worked to keep our community safe and advocate for victims. — County Attorney Rachel Mitchell (@Rachel1Mitchell) August 4, 2022

Mitchell is already looking ahead to the General Election. She said she’s a 30-year prosecutor who is tough on sex offenders and other criminals and criticized her opponent, Democrat Julie Gunnigle. “My opponent in the general election is a Chicago lawyer who spends more time as a political activist than a practicing attorney and who openly admits she won’t uphold the law,” Mitchell said, referencing Gunnigle saying earlier this year she wouldn’t enforce an abortion ban. Gunnigle was uncontested on the Democratic side.

Thank you to everyone who supported my candidacy for County Atty. Although it wasn’t the result we wanted, I am proud of our race. I was humbled by all your help, support & prayers. Thank you for believing in me. Congratulations @Rachel1Mitchell. Wishing her all the best in Nov. — Gina Godbehere Thomas (@GinaGodbehere) August 4, 2022

