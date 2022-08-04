Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat comes to Mesa Arts Center

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is coming to the Mesa Arts Center, telling the story of Jacob and his 12 sons!

More than 50 youth performers will take the Mesa Arts Center by storm starting Thursday at 7 p.m. Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra dropped by rehearsals Thursday morning to speak to some of the actors!

“It’s a heavy role and the content of the show is really deep,” said 18-year-old Tre Moore, who plays the titular role of Joseph. “But with everyone supporting you throughout the whole show, it’s fun to interact with everyone.”

Watch the segment above to hear a headlining number from the show! To buy tickets for the show or learn more, click here.

