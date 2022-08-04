HAVE YOU SEEN ME? 8 month old Sawmill girl reported missing
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:01 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An 8-month-old girl has been reported missing from Sawmill on Thursday.
Her name is Nevah Segay. She has brown eyes and brown hair, and she weighs around 20 pounds. She was last seen on Thursday, the same day she was reported missing.
Segay was last wearing a purple jumpsuit with flower designs on it as well as short pants.
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.