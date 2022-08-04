Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Former Diplomat: Arms dealer at center of Griner prisoner swap “as bad as they come”

The Biden Administration is offering to trade Viktor Bout for Griner and former US Marine Paul...
The Biden Administration is offering to trade Viktor Bout for Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan.(Arizona's Family)
By Morgan Loew
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:43 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When international arms dealer Viktor Bout was arrested in a sting operation in 2008, the Kremlin demanded that he be sent home to Russia. Bout was caught in a sting operation, attempting to sell weapons to men he believed were Colombian rebels, hoping to target American citizens.

“The Russians were quite focused on getting him to serve out his prison term in Russia,” said David A. Merkel, who was deputy assistant Secretary of State at the time. Merkel was assigned to Russia and dealt with the Kremlin. The US did not budge. And Merkel says he knew the kind of person the US authorities had arrested.

“I think he’s as bad as they come. he’s without politics. he’s without morals,” said Merkel. “He sold weapons to both sides in the Afghan civil war. He sold weapons to any warlord who would give him diamonds or cash in Africa,” he said.

RELATED: Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge

Earlier this year, when Phoenix Mercury basketball star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia, Merkel saw it as part of a pattern. Griner was accused of having an illegal cannabis product in her luggage, something she said was not intentional. But Merkel says the arrest fits a narrative.

“There’s an alarming increase in this kind of state-sponsored hostage-taking,” said Merkel. He described a scenario where rogue states take innocent Americans into custody for the purpose of using them as collateral to free bad actors in custody in the United States.

That may be what happened in Griner’s case. The Biden Administration is offering to trade Bout for Griner and another person held in custody in Russia, former US Marine Paul Whelan.

When asked if he agreed with the decision to free Bout in exchange for Griner and Whelan, Merkel said it was a difficult question to answer. “You want to see Ms. Griner go free. But Viktor Bout contributed to the maiming and death of a great number of people throughout the world,” he said.

TRENDING: Cardinals WR ‘Hollywood’ Brown arrested for driving 126 mph on the 101, troopers say

In fact, Bout was nicknamed “The Merchant of Death.” He also inspired a Hollywood movie. And his release is a controversial topic. “We’re giving up an absolute war criminal,” said Rep. Ruben Gallego (D) Arizona, a former Marine.

But Gallego says he understands why the Biden Administration is doing what it is doing to free Griner and Whelan. “I think it’s the job of every Presidency to try to bring as many of our citizens back when they’re being held overseas, especially unjustly like Brittney is,” said Gallego.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Projected nominees for AZ secretary of state have different views on elections
New scam targeting airline passengers in Arizona takes flight
Gilbert son grows out hair to make wig for mom
Convicted felon fires his AR-15 30 times outside Chandler Fashion Center, police say