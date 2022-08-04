First Alert Weather Day: Early morning storms bring heavy rain to the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Heavy rain hit the Valley during the early-morning hours, along with plenty of thunder and lightning. Several warnings have already been issued for flooding concerns throughout the next couple of hours. A First Alert has been declared for the morning hours. The Arizona’s Family storm team will be providing coverage all morning.

Heavy rain is hitting parts of the Valley this morning.

ADOT reports heavy rains in the area of I-17 and Indian School Road. Drive safely and turn around if you encounter this kind of heavy trough flooding.

Don’t do this! Cars driving trough flooding near I-17 and Indian School. Looks like police had to push someone bc they stalled? #azwx #azfamily pic.twitter.com/yY7mokTr7C — Ian Schwartz (@SchwartzTV) August 4, 2022

A complex of storms working its way up from Southern Arizona began moving through the Valley between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., bringing very heavy rain. In just an hour, rainfall totals hit an inch in parts of Phoenix. A Flood Advisory for urban and small stream flooding is in effect for the Valley until 8 a.m. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Phoenix until 8:45 a.m. This means flash flooding is happening or imminent.

Use extreme caution driving to school or work this morning and give yourself extra time. Heavy rain, dangerous lightning, gusty winds, and small hail are all possible throughout the next couple of hours. A Flash Flood Warning is also in effect over the Telegraph Fire burn scar in Gila County until noon today after heavy rain hit that area as well. Valley rain chances diminish this afternoon and storm chances stay pretty low for Friday.

Already many individuals in the Valley are waking up without power this morning. So far 15 Maricopa County area outages have been reported, impacting around 3830 customers. Southeastern Arizona has reported one outage, impacting around 39 customers. Click the link below to check out APS’s outage map:

SRP customers across the Valley are reporting several regional outages. In total, 1684 customers are without power.

West Valley - 72

South Valley - 16

Camelback area - 1419

East Mesa - 17

Broadway/Power area - 122

Santan Area - 38

Click below to check SRP’s outage map:

Monsoon moisture ramps up again over the weekend, with a 20% chance for storms Saturday in the Valley and a 40% chance Sunday and into early next week. Temperatures should peak around 103 degrees today and climb to about 105 to 107 for the weekend.

Have some photos of this morning’s weather? Submit them below!

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.