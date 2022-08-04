Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Eviction filings surge in Maricopa County

Data released Thursday by the Maricopa County Justice Court shows that the July filing figure...
Data released Thursday by the Maricopa County Justice Court shows that the July filing figure of 6,405 is higher than any month since October 2008, when the number hit 6,975.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:01 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Eviction filings in Arizona’s largest county have surged higher than at any time in the last 23 years.

Data released Thursday by the Maricopa County Justice Court shows that the July filing figure of 6,405 is higher than any month since October 2008, when the number hit 6,975.

It’s also the second month in a row that the court that includes Phoenix metro has seen a monthly filing total higher than any seen in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic.

Not all eviction filings result in lockouts by landlords, which can be forestalled with last minute payments with rental assistance or court agreements.

Maricopa County had among the highest levels of evictions in the United States before state and federal eviction moratoriums slowed lockouts during the pandemic. Those eviction bans have long since ended.

The White House is calling on states to find ways to prevent evictions as federal emergency rental assistance funds made available during the pandemic start to wind down.

New Mexico was lauded this week during a White House summit for its successful programs to rein in evictions, said the state’s Supreme Court Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon.

Bacon credited a court-based eviction prevention program that was phased in this year to help tenants and landlords.

New Mexico has awarded over $148 million for rent, utilities, emergency housing and moving costs to help more than 44,000 households, the court’s administrative office said Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and others assess damage left behind from heavy rainfall...
Navajo Nation declares state of emergency due to flooding
A two-car, wrong-way crash that happened on Loop 303 near Surprise Wednesday night killed an...
2-year-old girl, elderly woman killed in wrong-way crash in Surprise; 2 others hurt
Virginia Ross (right) to take over as new Pinal County Elections Director after county...
Pinal County election director replaced by county recorder following ballot debacle
Hip Hop International competition comes to Arizona Grand Hotel