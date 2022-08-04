Deadly crash closes Loop 303 northbound in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash that may have been caused by a wrong-way driver closed the northbound lanes of Loop 303 in Surprise on Wednesday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at Bell Road. Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the wreck and saw a Kia Soul with severe damage to the front of the car. It appears a Volkswagen was also involved. A line of cars were backed up leading up to the crash site. Investigators have put up crime tape.

The Department of Public Safety didn’t say how many people died, only that it involved two cars. It’s unclear what led up to the crash, but troopers confirmed there were calls about a wrong-way driver on the freeway just before the accident.

While the northbound side of Loop 303 is closed, the southbound lanes aren’t affected. There’s no estimated time when the freeway will reopen. ADOT is advising drivers to find alternate routes.

