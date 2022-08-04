Newcomers Guide
Avondale residents working to clean up community

A group of residents in Avondale worked with local organizations to clean up their cities of various unsightly debris.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:14 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some residents in Avondale are working together to clean up neighborhoods in the area.

Community members said they were noticing litter piling up in their neighborhoods so they organized several groups to go around and collect litter, haul off old furniture, mattresses, and many other kinds of various debris. They worked in partnership with The Mercy House and Cashion Has Heart.

Besides debris, the group also worked together to remove hazardous material and cleaned up alleyways. If you know of someone or a group in the community doing something good and want to nominate them for our segment, click here! Don’t forget your photos and/or video!

