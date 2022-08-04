Avondale residents working to clean up community

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some residents in Avondale are working together to clean up neighborhoods in the area.

Community members said they were noticing litter piling up in their neighborhoods so they organized several groups to go around and collect litter, haul off old furniture, mattresses, and many other kinds of various debris. They worked in partnership with The Mercy House and Cashion Has Heart.

Besides debris, the group also worked together to remove hazardous material and cleaned up alleyways.

