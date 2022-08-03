Talking to your teens and the importance of parental vulnerability

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With teens returning to school, so return the stressors for both the student and the parents.

Teenagers everywhere are facing a variety of daily struggles, many of which aren’t even centered in academics. So how do you talk to your kids about the issues of life that bother them and share wisdom with them along the way? Vanessa Baker, mom of six and Family Program Manager of Scottsdale-based “NotMyKid”, talked with Gina Maravilla today on Good Morning, Arizona, to talk about the importance of parental vulnerability.

To access NotMyKid’s content online and to learn more about how you can reconnect with your teen, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.