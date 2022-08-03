Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Talking to your teens and the importance of parental vulnerability

Vanessa Baker, mom of six and Family Program Manager of Scottsdale-based “NotMyKid”, talked with Gina Maravilla today on Good Morning, Arizona.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With teens returning to school, so return the stressors for both the student and the parents.

Teenagers everywhere are facing a variety of daily struggles, many of which aren’t even centered in academics. So how do you talk to your kids about the issues of life that bother them and share wisdom with them along the way? Vanessa Baker, mom of six and Family Program Manager of Scottsdale-based “NotMyKid”, talked with Gina Maravilla today on Good Morning, Arizona, to talk about the importance of parental vulnerability.

To access NotMyKid’s content online and to learn more about how you can reconnect with your teen, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The rhythm is bound to move you at the "Get On Your Feet" Broadway musical coming to Phoenix...
Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan “Get On Your Feet” musical comes to Phoenix Theatre
'Get On Your Feet' Emlio & Gloria Estefan musical coming to Phoenix Theatre
85 Local wants to be the one-stop shop for your unique local gifting needs in Arizona.
85 Local gift boutique in Peoria hosts array of small businesses
Jaime's Local Love: 85 Local