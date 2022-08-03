Newcomers Guide
Storm chances climb Wednesday evening

Storm chances climb today across parts of Arizona, with the potential that some storms could be severe.
By April Warnecke
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:15 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a warm start to Wednesday with temperatures in the low 90s across the Valley. Look for a high of 105 this afternoon, which is close to normal for this time of year in Phoenix.

Storm chances are high in the mountains of Arizona today. There’s a slight chance some of those storms could be severe as well. For the Valley, there’s a decent chance we get some windy weather this evening with outflows from those storms moving toward the Valley. We’ll be keeping an eye out for storms to our north and east that try to descend into the Valley.

The chances for those outflows to spark new storms is at about 20% for this evening, but there’s a better chance for storms later overnight and into tomorrow morning, thanks to activity to our south that will try to move north overnight. Storm chances are elevated Thursday, but drop off a bit Friday before climbing for the weekend.

We’ll be near 40-50% for storm chances Saturday, Sunday, and early next week as well. Temperatures generally stay between 102 and 106 for afternoon highs for the next 7 days.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

