Several key races still up for grabs at the end of election night in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — “First the good news. We’re way ahead,” said GOP gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson told supporters around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday. But while she was ahead by 8% over Kari Lake at the time of her speech, the race is far from over. Robson had 48% of the vote compared to 42% for Lake, but experts warn most of the in-person ballots are expected to go to Lake, and Robson’s lead is supposed to dwindle. “We are going to win this,” Lake said, just minutes after Robson, at her own watch party.

The GOP nomination for Arizona governor face is just one of a few major races in the state that are no winner has been declared. In the race for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, Blake Masters has 35% of the vote, with Jim Lamon at 30% and Mark Brnovich at 20%, as of 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday. Masters addressed supporters just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, claiming victory. “Sorry to keep you waiting but it’s decisive at this point. We did it,” Masters said. “Thank you for your hard work, your support in making me your Republican nominee for the United States Senate.” For the Republican nomination for state Attorney General, Abraham Hamadeh has the lead with 29% of the vote, Rodney Glassman has 24% and Andy Gould received 18% so far.

On the Democrats’ side, Adrian Fontes has a 53% to 47% lead over Reginald Bolding for the nomination for secretary of state.

Lake took the stage to speak to supporters about voting issues in Pinal County on primary election day.

Other races with larger leads

There are other races that haven’t been officially called but the leader is likely to win. That includes Mark Finchem over Beau Lane, 36%-27%, for the Republican nomination for Secretary of State. Tom Horne is up 43% to 30% over Shiry Sapir for the GOP nomination for Superintendent of Public Instruction. Joe Arpaio is facing a 12-point deficit to Ginny Dickey for Fountain Hills Mayor.

GOP Rep. David Schweikert is likely to survive for primary for U.S. House District 1, while Jevin Hodge has a 62% to 38% lead over Adam Metzendorf on the Democratic side. Eli Crane is up for the Republicans in House District 2, while Kelly Cooper has a 5% lead in House District 4 for the GOP. Wendy Rodgers is up 56% to 44% over Kelly Townsend for the Republican nominee in state Senate District 7. House Speaker Rusty Bowers faces a 61%-39% deficit in the state Senate District 10 race for the Republican nomination against David Farnsworth.

Races called

Only a handful of races were called on Tuesday night. The main ones were Katie Hobbs for the Democratic nomination for governor, Kimberly Yee for the GOP nomination for state treasurer and Rep. Paul Gosar in the Republican primary for U.S. House District 9. In U.S. House District 6, Juan Ciscomani won for the Republicans while Kirsten Engel won for the Democrats.

Katie Hobbs thanks her family, friends and supporters for winning the Democratic nomination for Arizona governor.

