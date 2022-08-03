Newcomers Guide
Schweikert wins GOP nomination for U.S. House in 1st Congressional District

By AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:28 AM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — GOP Rep. David Schweikert has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District, the Associated Press projects. Schweikert was expected to survive the primary against other GOP challengers Elijah Norton and Josh Barnett.

Schweikert has represented parts of north Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills and Paradise Valley since 2011. The recently completed redistricting cycle added more of the north Phoenix suburbs to his district, which was renumbered from the 6th Congressional District to the 1st District.

On the other side, Jevin Hodge won the Democratic nomination for the seat against Adam Metzendorf and will face Schweikert in November’s general election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

