Pinal County seeing shortage of ballots in 12 precincts

FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Pinal County officials said on Tuesday there’s a lack of ballots for the primary. In a couple of tweets, the county said there aren’t enough in-person ballots to go around due to “unprecedented demand.” The shortage is affecting 12 locations, officials said. Workers are printing additional ballots and sending them out to the polling places that are running out of them. The locations affected are:

8 Saddlebrook West- Mountainview Country Club Ballroom West

12 Eloy – Eloy City Hall (Community Room)

13/105 Toltec/Toltec Southwest – Toltec Community and Senior Center

15 Saddlebrooke East – Saddlebrooke Clubhouse One

17 Coolidge NE – Coolidge Women’s Club

45 Apache Junction NE- Four Peaks Elementary

49 Queen Valley – Queen Valley HOA Recreation Hall

83 Coyote Ranch – Casa Grande Baptist Church

86 Circle Cross Ranch- Circle Cross Ranch K-8 STEM Academy FUSD

92 Eagle Crest – Desert View Theater

93 Oracle South – Oracle Community Center

98 Links Estates – Harmon Elementary

Officials want to remind voters that if there are problems with the ballots, they can choose to use an express vote device at the polling place to cast a ballot. Voters have to arrive before 7 p.m. to cast a ballot.

Pinal County is already dealing with a ballot mishap. Because of a printing error, more than 60,000 voters must cast two ballots in the Aug. 2 primary election. The bad ballots didn’t have the municipal races, so those voters must cast a municipal-only ballot in addition to the ballot that has the other races. The mixup affects seven cities and towns.

If you experience an issue, a reminder: you can choose to use the express vote device located at the polling place, or as long as you are physically in line at 7:00pm today, you will be permitted to cast a ballot. Voters who arrive after 7:00pm are not permitted to cast a vote. — Pinal County - Government 🌵 (@PinalCounty) August 2, 2022

