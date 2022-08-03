Newcomers Guide
Pinal County seeing shortage of ballots in 12 precincts

The county said there aren’t enough in-person ballots to go around due to “unprecedented demand.”
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:27 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Pinal County officials said on Tuesday there’s a lack of ballots for the primary. In a couple of tweets, the county said there aren’t enough in-person ballots to go around due to “unprecedented demand.” The shortage is affecting 12 locations, officials said. Workers are printing additional ballots and sending them out to the polling places that are running out of them. The locations affected are:

  • 8 Saddlebrook West- Mountainview Country Club Ballroom West
  • 12 Eloy – Eloy City Hall (Community Room)
  • 13/105 Toltec/Toltec Southwest – Toltec Community and Senior Center
  • 15 Saddlebrooke East – Saddlebrooke Clubhouse One
  • 17 Coolidge NE – Coolidge Women’s Club
  • 45 Apache Junction NE- Four Peaks Elementary
  • 49 Queen Valley – Queen Valley HOA Recreation Hall
  • 83 Coyote Ranch – Casa Grande Baptist Church
  • 86 Circle Cross Ranch- Circle Cross Ranch K-8 STEM Academy FUSD
  • 92 Eagle Crest – Desert View Theater
  • 93 Oracle South – Oracle Community Center
  • 98 Links Estates – Harmon Elementary
Primary Election Day: Voting locations, wait times, and deadlines

Officials want to remind voters that if there are problems with the ballots, they can choose to use an express vote device at the polling place to cast a ballot. Voters have to arrive before 7 p.m. to cast a ballot.

TRENDING: Maricopa County Attorney sends cease-and-desist letter to GOP candidate over pen thefts

Pinal County is already dealing with a ballot mishap. Because of a printing error, more than 60,000 voters must cast two ballots in the Aug. 2 primary election. The bad ballots didn’t have the municipal races, so those voters must cast a municipal-only ballot in addition to the ballot that has the other races. The mixup affects seven cities and towns.

