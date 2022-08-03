LIVE: Pinal County officials addressing Tuesday’s ballot shortages

FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Serious questions have been raised about yesterday’s primary election in Pinal County, and officials are scheduled to address those county-wide ballot problems.

The main concern is that a number of people who wanted to cast ballots on Election day might not have been able to do so. Arizona’s Family started receiving calls and emails from frustrated voters on Tuesday afternoon, many of whom were told their polling place had simply run out of ballots. Some said they were told to wait while others were told to come back later.

Wednesday morning, Arizona's Family reporter Gibby Parra talks about the ballot shortage on election day in Pinal County.

The Secretary of State’s office confirms there were a dozen locations in Pinal County experiencing ballot shortages, including cities like San Tan Valley, Apache Junction, Eloy, Casa Grande, and Coolidge.

Pinal County officials say the demand for in-person ballots was “unprecedented” and are set to address what happened on Wednesday. This latest issue comes after “human error” led to 60,000 misprinted ballots being mailed out to roughly 60,000 Pinal County residents in early July.

Kathy Nowak, district chair for the Republican party, addressed county officials saying, “We’re angry. We listened when you said the ballot box, misprint, and soforth was human error...the elections department is the problem. They have no ability to upgrade and renew the poll worker list.” Nowak said that the problem was that not enough ballots were printed, and that change needs to happen in order for appropriate county representation.

Another resident said that he found the lack of ballots “inexcusable” and that he doesn’t see how the county can move forward with the leadership over the Elections Department. A District 5 resident named Belinda Rodriguez addressed the committee and said, “Somebody missed the research on the amount of ballots needed. There’s gotta be better design or assignment of tasks and responsibilities. Someone is not communicating, and all I urge you to do is--there are steps people have to take in project management. You’ve gotta plan. You’ve gotta execute.”

Councilmember Rich Vitello said, “Heads need to roll. I spent a lot of money, a lot of time--probably thirty or forty hours a week campaigning. Everything that everybody said is 100% true, but we want to know who’s going to be held accountable for this. If there’s no accountability, this is gonna be another issue you have to look at.”

