Judge rules in favor of Phoenix city council candidate accused of not living in district

Kevin Robinson is running for Phoenix City Council in District 6 but he's accused of not living...
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has ruled in favor of a Phoenix city council candidate after his opponent filed a lawsuit that accused him of not living in the district he was running in.

Kevin Robinson has served more than 35 years with the Phoenix Police Department. Now eying to do more for the city, he’s worked to get on the November ballot for Phoenix City Council’s District 6. However, he faced a lawsuit from Moses Sanchez, accusing him of not living in Phoenix but instead living with his wife who resides in Scottsdale.

The ruling made Wednesday morning confirmed that Kevin Robinson will appear on the November ballot after making a determination that Robinson is a resident of District 6 and does meet all of the residence requirements as required. “His wife ultimately will join him there as circumstances permit,” court documents said.

According to the lawsuit, Robinson rented a home in October in the Phoenix neighborhood of Ahwatukee to run for a city council seat. The Phoenix city charter states: “Each candidate for one of the eight Council seats shall at the time of his nomination and during his tenure maintain his permanent residence within the district from which he is nominated.”

His attorney, Daniel Arellano, had said the lawsuit was meritless and politically motivated, and his client did nothing wrong. “He visits with his wife in Scottsdale quite frequently, but has testified he spends most of his time in the district at his home,” said Arellano. “It’s where he keeps his belongings, gets mail, registered to vote, this is where he lives.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

