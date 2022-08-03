Update: Deputies locate family of young boy found alone in Laveen

LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve located the family of a young boy who was found in Laveen Wednesday, and that they have been reunited.

Earlier, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help in locating the parents or guardians of a child, who was found near 32nd Ave and Olney Wednesday morning. The family was found less than half an hour later, but other information was not immediately available.

