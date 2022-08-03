COVID-19 infections on the rise again in Maricopa County as new variants develop

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- COVID-19 cases are seeing an increase around the country. Health experts say a new Omicron variant, called BA.5, is an ongoing cause of infections in the United States. However, the Centers for Disease Control says that a new variant called BA4.6 is a strain continuing to grow.

BA4.6 new variant is now found in 47 states and territories in the United States, causing 4% of new infections during the last week of July. BA.5 has so far caused 86% of those infections. How dangerous are these variants and are the vaccines working against them? Dr. Frank Lovecchio of Valleywise Health Medical Center, talked to Arizona’s Family anchor Scott Pasmore to talk about the risk factors facing Arizonans.

“These new variants and the new variants, if you get vaccinated, the new variants are just okay,” said the doctor. “The chances of you dying, for one person we see die that’s vaccinated and boosted, we see 17 that are not. Those that are vaccinated and boosted are saying that it feels like a really really, bad cold.” Dr. Lovecchio said that with regard to recent headlines about Pres. Biden’s infection, “He could have gotten into a lot more trouble if he had not been vaccinated and boosted.”

The doctor said that week over week, the cases are rising and that deaths from the virus are up by 15%. With regard to younger individuals, the doctor recommends that if you’re healthy, you can consider waiting to get the vaccine that will stave off these kinds of variants.

To stay up to date on the Maricopa County Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, click here.

