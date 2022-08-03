Chance of morning rain on Thursday?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a late morning and early afternoon with mainly light showers around the Valley, temperatures are down, and the chance for thunderstorms is way down. We may see some showers around metro Phoenix tonight and Thursday morning. But we don’t expect any activity to be severe at this point. Very minimal rain was recorded in the far SE Valley, with one of the rain gauges in Queen Creek with about 1/10th of an inch of rain.

Thursday’s rain chances seem to be limited to the morning, and we expect highs of 102. Friday is a bit warmer, with a slightly better chance for afternoon and evening storms for metro Phoenix. The weekend looks like a ramp-up in thunderstorm activity, especially Sunday. Saturday, with a high of 103, we’d put the storm chances at no more than 30%. However, Sunday and Monday, those chances get a little bit better with a 40% chance for rain. Sunday night into Monday looks like a decent window for forecast storms to materialize.

We will certainly see humidity levels stay high into next week, so even with temperatures below average, it feels brutal out there.

