Caught on Camera: Brand-new pickup stolen from Peoria driveway by suspect in tow truck

Surveillance cameras captured the theft of a brand-new GMC pickup from a Peoria neighborhood last weekend. Video provided by the Peoria Police Dept.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Peoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who used a tow truck to steal a pickup from the driveway of a home last weekend. It was all captured on a security camera.

Police say it happened around 3 a.m. last Friday, July 29 in a neighborhood near 91st Avenue and Beardsley Road. That’s when a tow truck-style vehicle backed into the driveway, hooked up the new pickup, and drove away.

The suspect was driving a white truck with towing equipment and had a black toolbox in the back on the passenger side. Police say there were no logos, phone numbers, or any other unique markings.

The stolen truck is described as a white, four-door 2022 GMC Sierra with a temporary registration tag of AZ: 959261B. The owner of the pickup told police no permission was given for anyone to take the truck and that they’re current on payments.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peoria police. The department’s non-emergency line is (623) 773-8311, or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).

