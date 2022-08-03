Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Cardinals WR Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown arrested for speeding

FILE - Arizona Cardinals new wide receiver Marquise Brown answers a question during a news...
FILE - Arizona Cardinals new wide receiver Marquise Brown answers a question during a news conference at the NFL football team training facility on April 29, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was arrested Wednesday morning for “criminal speed,” according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS confirms Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. after being stopped for speeding on Loop 101 near milepost 23, just east of the I-17. He was later booked into the Maricopa County jail. It’s unclear how fast Brown was driving, but it’s considered criminal speeding if a driver is going 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

TRENDING: 19-year-old accused of firing 30 rounds from AR-15 assault rifle outside Chandler mall

Brown has been sidelined during Training Camp so far due to an offseason hamstring injury but was activated yesterday and expected to start participating in practice. The Cardinals released the following statement after his arrest: “We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required. We will comment further as appropriate.”

Brown played college football at the University of Oklahoma and was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was reunited with his OU teammate, quarterback Kyler Murray, when he was traded to the Cardinals in April.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the...
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19
Arizona Cardinals NFL football quarterback Kyler Murray is introduced, Friday, April 26, 2019,...
Arizona Cardinals remove ‘independent study’ clause from star QB Kyler Murray contract as he calls questions about work ethic ‘disrespectful’
The Extra Point Podcast
Extra Point Podcast: Arizona Cardinals season outlook with Dave Pasch
File Photo: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a 9-yard touchdown pass to...
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals agree to contract extension through 2028 season