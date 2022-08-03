Cardinals WR Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown arrested for speeding

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was arrested Wednesday morning for “criminal speed,” according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS confirms Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. after being stopped for speeding on Loop 101 near milepost 23, just east of the I-17. He was later booked into the Maricopa County jail. It’s unclear how fast Brown was driving, but it’s considered criminal speeding if a driver is going 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

Brown has been sidelined during Training Camp so far due to an offseason hamstring injury but was activated yesterday and expected to start participating in practice. The Cardinals released the following statement after his arrest: “We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required. We will comment further as appropriate.”

Brown played college football at the University of Oklahoma and was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was reunited with his OU teammate, quarterback Kyler Murray, when he was traded to the Cardinals in April.

