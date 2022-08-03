Newcomers Guide
Beat the heat by planting shade trees

By Dani Birzer
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- August is one of the hottest months of the year and planting a shade tree can actually help cut down on your home cooling costs.

Toni Cruz with Moon Valley Nursery spoke with Ian Schwartz on Good Morning, Arizona to talk about ideal shade trees to plant for homeowners. “My personal favorite is always going to be the Indian Laurel,” Cruz said. “It provides complete shade pretty much.” The tree is commonly known as a ficus tree!

The nursery said that they grow their starters straight from the mother tree in all kinds of sizes. Chinese elms are another ideal shade tree, and their leaves turn golden in the fall. Oak trees, ash trees, and other indigenous trees to our region can make ideal shade trees.

As for trees to avoid, Cruz said it’s hard to pick one to avoid. “If you want shade, an Indian Laurel, an oak, an olive or an ash tree--we’re got them all here!”

To learn more about Moon Valley Nursery, click here.

