85 Local gift boutique in Peoria hosts array of small businesses

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- 85 Local is a gift boutique in north Peoria that has 25 local small businesses inside. They have everything from cookies, pastries, and spicy candy to jewelry, home décor, paper goods, baby/kids items, and so much more. They want to be the one-stop shop for your unique local gifting needs in Arizona.

Owner, Misty Stachel, started 85 Local from a need that she had. She was a small business selling t-shirts and clothing and rented spaces from stores in the East Valley while living in the West Valley. She knew the West side of town needed a collaborative local merchant market, so she took a leap of faith and opened 85 Local in her hometown of Peoria in April 2022.

So what does 85 mean in 85 Local? It’s the 85 that represents the first couple numbers of an Arizona zip code! Misty loves Arizona and supporting locals! In fact, 11 business owners in the store are Arizona natives, and eight vendors live right here in Peoria. 85 Local holds workshops and boutique crawls to bring the community together.

85 Local | 480-407-7085 | 8271 W. Lake Pleasant Parkway, Suite 104, Peoria, AZ, 85382 | 85localaz.com | Instagram: @85localaz | Facebook: @85localaz

