Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

19-year-old accused of firing 30 rounds from AR-15 assault rifle outside Chandler mall

Nathaniel Anthony Vensor was booked into jail on one count of armed robbery, one count of...
Nathaniel Anthony Vensor was booked into jail on one count of armed robbery, one count of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor, one count of possession of narcotic drugs and 30 counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm.(Chandler Police Department)
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:34 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 19-year-old man was found hours after he fired dozens of rounds outside the Chandler Fashion Center on Monday, police said. According to court paperwork, Nathaniel Anthony Vensor was with two men and his girlfriend. They went through the mall together, and Vensor bought a baseball hat from the Hat Club. They then went to their cars in the parking lot.

TRENDING: Maricopa County Attorney sends cease-and-desist letter to GOP candidate over pen thefts

At around 7 p.m., Vensor got an AR-15 assault rifle from his girlfriend’s car, pointed it at one of the men, and demanded jewelry. The victim refused, so Vensor fired 30 rounds at the man and into the air, according to court records. He then drove off with his girlfriend before the police arrived, detectives said.

TRENDING: Former Buckeye officer indicted for illegally accessing ex-girlfriends, others’ personal info, police say

On Tuesday, just after 10:30 a.m., police said Vensor returned to the mall with a friend and was seen shopping. He was unarmed and was wearing the same baseball hat he had bought the day before. He was taken into custody, and police said they found 30 fentanyl pills on him. During the police interview, Vensor appeared to be high and denied shooting the gun, court paperwork said. Vensor was booked into jail on one count of armed robbery, one count of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor, one count of possession of narcotic drugs and 30 counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

On Your Side recovers, saves Arizona viewers over $30K in July
Kevin Robinson is running for Phoenix City Council in District 6 but he's accused of not living...
Lawsuit filed against Phoenix city council candidate accused of not living in district
Phoenix City Council candidate sued after being accused of not living in district
Mother demands answers after her teen daughter was killed in Gilbert