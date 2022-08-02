Your Life
Well-known Camp Verde man dies in roofing accident, deputies say

(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Camp Verde say the owner of a well-known pest control company in the community has died following an apparent roofing accident Monday morning.

The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says they were called out to a home near Stolen Boulevard and Quarterhouse Lane and found the man, identified as Dennis K. Hancock who seemingly fell while repairing the roof to his garage when it collapsed. Deputies say he fell several feet and suffered a head injury. Hancock was then taken to the Yavapai County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

“All the members of the Town of Camp Verde and the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office extend our deepest condolences to the Hancock family,” Investigator Fred Hayman said in a statement.

Deputies say Hancock was a long-time resident in the community and had worked in pest control since 1983. He then started his own company, Alternative Pest & Termite Control in 1995 and was described as being a popular figure throughout Camp Verde.

