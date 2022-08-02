Newcomers Guide
Showers possible for Phoenix area on Wednesday morning

Tuesday’s primary day was a hot one
Our high-pressure ridge will shift northeast into Southern Colorado on Wednesday, opening up a strong flow of monsoon moisture.
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a hot and sticky Tuesday, with temperatures above normal for this time of year. It was 107 and above in some of the hotter Valley locations. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 80s due to clouds and moisture levels. However, we can’t rule out a slight chance of early morning rain showers, heavy at times in the southeast and northeast Valley.

Our high-pressure ridge will shift northeast into Southern Colorado on Wednesday afternoon, opening up a strong, easterly flow of monsoon moisture. This will start a trend of increasing chances of thunderstorms in the Valley. More intense storms that could produce heavy rain that could trigger flooding will stay in the higher terrain north and east of the Valley.

For the weekend, look for temperatures to dip into the lower 100s as clouds and moisture from storms bring our daily highs below the average mark. Thunderstorm chances elevate from 30% to 40% on Friday and Saturday, jumping to 50% Sunday evening through Monday morning. Look for the potential of damaging winds, lightning and brief heavy rain for yet another weekend. Rainfall coverage should not be Valley-wide until Sunday night and Monday. High Country should also be under the threat of heavy showers again towards the end of the week, with flash flooding possible, especially along the burn scar areas.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

