Primary Election Day: What you need to know

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s primary election day is here, and with more than 18,000 votes already cast in person in Maricopa County alone, election officials are seeing a strong start. Vote Centers opened at 6 a.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m.

Voting details

If you missed last week’s deadline to mail your ballot, you can find drop boxes at Vote Centers around the Valley. There are 107 locations in Maricopa County alone. You can either drop off your mail-in ballot or vote in person. Here’s everything you need to know.

Is your early ballot still on your counter? You still have time to drop it off at any of our Vote Centers or secure ballot drop boxes today. Drop boxes close at 7 p.m. Find a location near you at https://t.co/8YEmXbWyRL. pic.twitter.com/CA8uUgLdV3 — Maricopa County Elections Department (@MaricopaVote) August 2, 2022

You will need to present your ID if voting in-person. Poll workers will ask you to state your name and place of residence, then will request a form of identification. Find what types of identification are accepted here.

Big Races

Arizona’s Family will have team coverage of the primary election throughout the day Tuesday. Here are the biggest races to watch:

Governor

With Gov. Doug Ducey unable to run again due to term limits, the Republican race for governor comes down to two main candidates: Kari Lake, who said last week that attempts to steal this election were already underway, and Karrin Taylor Robson. Lake is backed by former President Trump, while former Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Ducey have endorsed Robson. Robson held a rally in Mesa Monday night.

For the Democrats, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is running against Marco Lopez, the former mayor of Nogales.

U.S. Senate

Plenty of Republicans are vying for the Senate seat currently occupied by Democrat Mark Kelly, including Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Army vet Jim Lamon and Trump-endorsed Blake Masters. Others running for the GOP nomination include former state adjutant general Mick McGuire and state corporation commissioner Justin Olson. Sen. Kelly is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Secretary of State

With Hobbs running for governor, there will be a new secretary of state after this November’s general election. Running for the Republican nomination are Arizona state representatives Mark Finchem and Shawnna Bolick, state Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita and ad exec Beau Lane.

Attorney General

Since Brnovich is running for a Senate seat, six Republicans are vying for the attorney general nomination. There’s only one Democratic nominee.

Again, the polls close at 7 p.m. After that, the Elections Department is expected to begin posting unofficial results around 8 p.m. Find more information about the primary election with the Arizona’s Family Voter’s Guide. Other information can be found at the official arizona.vote site.

Arizona’s Family Vote ‘22 special starts at 8 p.m. with comprehensive coverage and analysis with our Washington D.C. bureau, political editor Dennis Welch, and our team of reporters and producers around the state. Stay with Arizona’s Family for live updates on-air and online throughout the night.

