Phoenix police investigating shooting that left man dead near Laveen

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead near Laveen.
Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead near Laveen.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a south Phoenix neighborhood late Monday night.

Phoenix police say officers responded to a shooting at a home near Baseline Road and 43rd Avenue around 9 p.m. When officers showed up, they initially believed that a man had shot himself. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries. Investigators now say they are trying to piece together what exactly happened as several potential witnesses left before officers showed up.

Arizona’s Family crews spotted an extensive crime scene centered in the area as detectives have remained on the scene throughout the night. The cause and manner of death will be released by the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information. Check back for updates.

