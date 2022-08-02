LIVE: Police give update about a shooting outside Chandler Fashion Center

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for suspects after a shooting outside the Chandler Fashion Center on Monday evening. According to Sgt. Jason McClimans with Chandler police, surveillance video shows the suspect taking off before police arrived.

Police say no one is being let in the mall currently. Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and saw a section of the parking lot taped off. Police cars were also near every entrance of the mall, while shoppers were huddled together.

Sgt. McClimans says no one was injured, and it is not an active shooter situation. “There is no danger to the community or mall at this time,” he said. However, it’s unknown what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the second police situation at a Valley mall in just a few days. On Friday, the Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe was evacuated after an armed man pointed a gun at another man and then ran into the mall. Officers and mall security quickly cleared everyone out but didn’t find the armed man. No injuries were reported, and the mall was reopened shortly afterward.

