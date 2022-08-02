Your Life
Mesa teacher starts fundraiser to buy school supplies for deaf students

A Mesa teacher for deaf and hard-of-hearing students has started a fundraiser online to help with buying school supplies.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — As kids head back to school, teachers are preparing their classrooms. Nicole Briney teaches kindergarten through second grade at Sequoia Deaf School in Mesa. She spent her morning putting together lesson plans and buying organizing classroom supplies, some of which are running out. “It is frustrating. I wish we were able to provide everything for the kids. I know families want us to but we are limited in the resources we have available today,” said Briney.

Like most teachers, Briney pays out-of-pocket for her students’ classroom supplies. Last year, Briney said she spent thousands of dollars to get her students the resources they needed to thrive. Ahead of this school year, she is now asking for the community’s help. “There is no way I would be able to spend that much money. I have bills I have to pay too. I have a life. Unfortunately, I can’t give absolutely everything. I wish I could,” said Briney.

Briney started an online fundraiser to help get supplies for her students who are deaf and hard of hearing. Marisol Garcia with the Arizona Education Association said this is all too common. Another reason she and others have been pushing for higher teacher pay in our state. “Every teacher that I have talked to this year has wanted three things and that is to be paid like a professional, to have the resources that we need, to be able to teach and be respected when they enter the classroom,” said Garcia.

