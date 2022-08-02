Man dead, one detained after shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead and another person was detained after a shooting broke out in a north Phoenix neighborhood late Monday night. Officers say it happened around 9:15 p.m. near 17th Avenue and Angela Drive, just north of Bell Road.

Authorities arrived and found a man seriously hurt who died on the scene from his injuries. Arizona’s Family has confirmed that one person was detained, but it’s unclear if they are the suspect or a person of interest. Video from the scene showed the passenger window of a car completely shattered.

Investigators are still trying to learn what led up to the shooting. No other information has been released.

