Human remains found at North Mountain in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police made a shocking discovery at North Mountain in Phoenix on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue, officers found human remains. Arizona’s Family drone was over North Mountain and saw a group of officers roping off a portion of the mountain. It’s unknown if the remains were a man or woman. Officers did not specify if it would be a homicide investigation.

This is the second time someone has been found dead on North Mountain in two weeks. On July 26, officers found a woman unresponsive on the opposite side of the mountain, and she died at the scene. Police say she did not have injuries but was “beyond resuscitation efforts.”

