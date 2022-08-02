GOP gubernatorial candidate Robson holds rally in Mesa ahead of primary

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the primary approaches, candidates are holding rallies all across the Valley to give their campaigns one last push. Supporters of Karrin Taylor Robson were among the many gathered in Mesa to hear from the GOP gubernatorial candidate. Robson has been neck-and-neck with opponent Kari Lake, each vying for the Republican nomination for governor.

Arizona’s Family got to speak one-on-one with Robson. She says she’s confident going into Tuesday’s election. “I feel great. While I should be feeling tired, I feel energized because everywhere we go, we’ve got people showing up and people coming to our side of the ledger. We feel really good tomorrow we are going to carry this thing over the top,” said Robson.

Robson also had a top goal in mind if she is elected governor of Arizona. “I will win this race tomorrow, and the first thing I’ve committed to doing is calling our Legislature into an emergency session to deal with a crisis at our border,” she said.

Recent polls have shown Robson and Lake are close, and the race may come down to the wire on Tuesday night. However, Robson is confident her political background sets her apart from Lake and her other opponents. “I have been a Republican and a lifelong unapologetic conservative. Kari Lake changes her party affiliation like she changes her dress; we don’t know what she will show up in. But I will bring 30 years of executive experience in managing teams, managing budget. I was a lawyer, a business executive, and a small business owner and I know what it takes to get results, and I know what it takes to get things done,” Robson said.

Robson also added besides focusing on the border, she wants to keep Arizona a low tax, low regulatory state if elected governor. “My whole life has been about supporting Republicans and conservatives causes, and that won’t change. I have dedicated my life to giving back to the community and making sure that the future and that the opportunities I’ve had my whole life is there for the future, for the next generation,” she said. Robson says no matter the outcome, she will accept the primary election results.

