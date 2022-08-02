Former Buckeye officer indicted for illegally accessing ex-girlfriends, others’ personal info, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Buckeye police say a former officer has been charged with illegally accessing the personal information of his friends, co-workers and former girlfriends using law enforcement databases.

The Buckeye Police Department said the internal investigation started after a police supervisor tipped them off of possible misconduct with then-officer Charles Cosgrove. But before the department finished the investigation, police say he resigned on June 9. Nearly a week later, authorities learned more details through an unidentified third party that prompted detectives to conduct another criminal investigation. That’s when detectives reportedly discovered that Cosgrove illegally searched several people’s personal information and criminal history.

The department submitted its findings to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and on July 26, a grand jury indicted Cosgrove. Court documents obtained by Arizona’s Family say that Cosgrove admitted to running through the database without any legal reason to do so after being arrested. He acknowledged that he could face perjury charges because of it and against biannual training on the proper use of the systems. Cosgrove told investigators that most of the people he looked up were women he had as friends, dated, or otherwise hung out with. He also reportedly admitted to looking up current law enforcement officers and current and former city employees. He, however, denied using that information other than for his own purposes.

Cosgrove now faces 21 counts of perjury and 5 counts of unauthorized access of criminal history, all of which are felony charges.

