43 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

Finding Forever
Finding Forever(Department of Child Safety and Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 43 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has made training classes fully digital so new inquirers who would like to become licensed or certified will be able to take the courses they need. For questions about becoming licensed or certified, please call 1-877-KIDS-NEEDU (1-877-543-7633).

Abrianna and Serenity

Abrianna and Serenity love riding their bikes and eating spaghetti. Abrianna is very creative...
Abrianna and Serenity love riding their bikes and eating spaghetti. Abrianna is very creative and loves to draw and read and plays percussion in the school band. Her favorite subject is science and she hopes to be a veterinarian when she’s older. Little sister Serenity likes board games, singing, going to the movies and going out for ice cream. She, too, is a strong science student who wants to be a horse trainer when she grows up. Get to know Abrianna, Serenity and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Adrian J.

Adrian is a sociable, funny and happy child with a larger-than-life attitude. He is savvy in...
Adrian is a sociable, funny and happy child with a larger-than-life attitude. He is savvy in all things technology and software and loves to share his knowledge. Adrian would like to be a police officer with a K-9 when he grows up. Get to know Adrian and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Angel B.

Angel is an outgoing, funny, kind and loving boy who lights up a room with his smile. He enjoys...
Angel is an outgoing, funny, kind and loving boy who lights up a room with his smile. He enjoys cooking and music – he even writes his own songs. Angel is Christian and prioritizes going to church. A lover of all animals, he hopes to be a veterinarian when he grows up. Get to know Angel and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Bentley (Scott)

Scott who prefers to go by Bentley, is a caring young kid who likes to help others. His...
Scott who prefers to go by Bentley, is a caring young kid who likes to help others. His favorite subject in school is math and really loves learning about fractions. Bentley enjoys playing basketball, jumping on the trampoline, going swimming and his favorite foods are pizza, orange chicken and steak. Get to know Bentley and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Casey

Casey prides himself on being respectful to others and looks up to his mentors. When not...
Casey prides himself on being respectful to others and looks up to his mentors. When not enjoying Marvel movies, heavy metal music or veggies pizza, he’d like to improve his chess game. Casey loves watching the Diamondbacks and dreams of becoming a professional baseball player someday. Get to know Casey and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Constintine

Constintine, who goes by CJ, is a friendly and talkative young man who loves animals –...
Constintine, who goes by CJ, is a friendly and talkative young man who loves animals – especially kittens. He excels at math, loves riding his bike, and enjoys playing Minecraft. CJ’s favorite meal is chicken and mashed potatoes – and he’ll never say no to mint chocolate chip ice cream. Get to know CJ and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Craig

Craig is a kind, loyal and spirited boy who wins the hearts of everyone he meets. He loves...
Craig is a kind, loyal and spirited boy who wins the hearts of everyone he meets. He loves riding horses, working with animals, and playing sports – especially football, basketball and golf. A math whiz, he dreams of becoming an engineer one day. Get to know Craig and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Gauge

Gauge is hardworking, smart, funny and a great advocate for himself! He loves robotics and is...
Gauge is hardworking, smart, funny and a great advocate for himself! He loves robotics and is excited to be building a drone. Gauge enjoys swimming and playing games. Gauge expressed that when he gets older he would like to be a mechanic and serve his country or be an architect. Get to know Gauge and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Harlowe

Harlowe is a sweet and affectionate young girl who enjoys playing with her Barbies and riding...
Harlowe is a sweet and affectionate young girl who enjoys playing with her Barbies and riding her scooter. She does very well in school and loves all things Peppa Pig, sparkles and unicorns. Get to know Harlowe and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Jacorey

Jacorey is a kind, quiet and energetic young man who makes friends easily and can get along...
Jacorey is a kind, quiet and energetic young man who makes friends easily and can get along with anyone. He enjoys riding his bike, playing with friends, and jumping on the trampoline. Jacorey loves to try new things but some of his favorite things to eat are lasagna, jollof and cookies. Get to know Jacorey and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Jaiden B.

Jaiden is an energetic and charming boy who loves soccer and playing with Legos. When he’s...
Jaiden is an energetic and charming boy who loves soccer and playing with Legos. When he’s relaxing you can find him playing video games or watching PBS Kids. Jaiden also enjoys reading, playing with dogs and eating donuts, burritos and lasagna. Get to know Jaiden and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Jasmine T.

Jasmine is a bubbly, talkative girl who loves school – especially math. After school is over...
Jasmine is a bubbly, talkative girl who loves school – especially math. After school is over for the day, Jasmine can be found relaxing at home and playing games on the computer or watching her favorite movies: Leap and The Greatest Showman. She also likes to swim and play basketball and dreams of becoming a doctor and a veterinarian (so she can treat people and their pets)! Get to know Jasmine and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Jayden W.

Jayden loves all things science – especially robotics, science kits, the solar system and all...
Jayden loves all things science – especially robotics, science kits, the solar system and all classroom experiments. He also likes graphic novels, comics and Godzilla movies! In addition to his great sense of humor, Jayden is in tune to others’ feelings and is known for cheering his peers up. Get to know Jayden and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

John Q.

John is a boy that’s always ready to have a good time and make people laugh and dreams of being...
John is a boy that’s always ready to have a good time and make people laugh and dreams of being a comedian when he grows up. He loves riding his skateboard, going for walks and hangout with friends. John is very talk-a-tive, friendly, and pursues the things he wants in life. Get to know John and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

José G.

José loves everything about sports. He likes playing soccer and watching the Giants score...
José loves everything about sports. He likes playing soccer and watching the Giants score touchdowns on television. When he’s not busy with sports, he likes playing Lego Batman and quad racing games on the Xbox 360. Get to know Jose and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Joshua M.

Joshua is an energetic and helpful boy who enjoys flag football, music, video games and his...
Joshua is an energetic and helpful boy who enjoys flag football, music, video games and his teacher. He recently discovered a passion for cooking – he can make a mean pot of mac and cheese! He is also a master at Connect Four, loves spending time with friends and would be happy swimming in a pool for hours. Get to know Joshua and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Kaelin

Kaelin is a fun, playful and active child who loves playing sports. He is a helpful and caring...
Kaelin is a fun, playful and active child who loves playing sports. He is a helpful and caring child and gets along with those around him. Kaelin enjoys playing with legos, pokemon cards, wrestling action figures and skateboarding. He also enjoys collecting NBA and NFL player cards. Get to know Kaelin and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Kannon

Kannon is outgoing and loves to make friends. He has a keen ability to make others smile and...
Kannon is outgoing and loves to make friends. He has a keen ability to make others smile and laugh and enjoys the tv show Impractical Jokers. In school, Kannon loves music, reading and writing stories. His favorite ways to pass time are video games and playing basketball. Get to know Kannon and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Karen

Karen is a sweet and loving girl who enjoys moving to music. She loves nature and being active...
Karen is a sweet and loving girl who enjoys moving to music. She loves nature and being active among the trees and birds. Karen loves being around other children and enjoys cartoons and movies. Get to know Karen and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Kasumy

Kasumy is a creative and happy girl who is open to trying new things. Her perfect day would...
Kasumy is a creative and happy girl who is open to trying new things. Her perfect day would include eating at Peter Piper Pizza, going to the zoo with friends, drawing and baking banana bread. Her favorite subjects in school are P.E. and art, though she’s also enjoying reading, writing and computer class. Get to know Kasumy and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Key’laun

Key'laun who goes by KJ is a passionate, fun loving and kind young man. He loves sports and...
Key'laun who goes by KJ is a passionate, fun loving and kind young man. He loves sports and would love to be a professional athlete in basketball or football, but if that doesn’t happen, he loves the kitchen and wants to learn more about the culinary world. Key’laun also loves movies, xbox and spending time with his friends. Get to know Key'laun and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Leah W.

Leah is a kind, thoughtful and outgoing girl who makes friends easily and enjoys all sorts of...
Leah is a kind, thoughtful and outgoing girl who makes friends easily and enjoys all sorts of activities. She especially loves listening to music, playing soccer, riding horses and spending time with friends. Leah is passionate about animals and plans to become a veterinarian when she grows up. She also hopes to be a foster parent. Get to know Leah and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Lexi

Lexi is an outdoors enthusiast, singer, writer, social butterfly and self-proclaimed girly...
Lexi is an outdoors enthusiast, singer, writer, social butterfly and self-proclaimed girly girl. On any given day, she can be found on the hiking trail, at book club or church or growing and honing her expansive list of hobbies. Her ambitious spirit is only matched by her bubbly personality. Get to know Lexi and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Lily

Lilyan who prefers to go by the name Lily is a creative and fun loving girl who enjoys drawing,...
Lilyan who prefers to go by the name Lily is a creative and fun loving girl who enjoys drawing, listening to music, and playing sports like tennis and badminton. She loves listening to music and dancing with her friends. When she’s not in school, Lily likes to swim, play video games and learn about how things are made. Get to know Lily and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Mathew S.

Mathew is a kindhearted, polite boy. He has a soft spot for animals and gets along with every...
Mathew is a kindhearted, polite boy. He has a soft spot for animals and gets along with every animal he meets. If he could have one wish, it would be for everyone to respect animals. He also has a strong passion for cooking and baking and wants to be a chef when he grows up. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Miracle and William

Miracle and William are vibrant and full of personality. Friendly and sociable Miracle enjoys...
Miracle and William are vibrant and full of personality. Friendly and sociable Miracle enjoys jumping rope, dancing, swimming and arts and crafts. William, who is kind-hearted and loving, excels in math, science, drawing and basketball. The two share a strong sibling bond and hope to have a family pet one day. Get to know Miracle, William and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Myla D.

Myla is an adorable little girl who loves listening to music, dancing, going on walks and...
Myla is an adorable little girl who loves listening to music, dancing, going on walks and playing on the swing set. She also likes going to school and enjoys her teachers and other children. Myla loves spending time with family and friends. Get to know her and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Nick

This friendly, driven and confident boy loves school, a good nap and his favorite TV show,...
This friendly, driven and confident boy loves school, a good nap and his favorite TV show, Supernatural. Nick would like to become a mechanic and dreams of traveling the world – starting with Disneyland. Get to know Nick and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Nova

Nova is an independent, loving and passionate girl who and looks forward to a career in public...
Nova is an independent, loving and passionate girl who and looks forward to a career in public service, advocating for others. She loves to dance and play sports and is known for being kind, mature and hilarious! She hopes to travel and explore new places. Get to know Nova and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Owen G.

Owen is a funny, active boy who loves playing outside or enjoying a game of “Sorry!”. He likes...
Owen is a funny, active boy who loves playing outside or enjoying a game of “Sorry!”. He likes going to Sunday School and listening to worship music. Owen wants everyone to know his favorite sports teams are the Steelers, Diamondbacks and the Golden State Warriors. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Richard R.

Richard is an active kid that loves football and basketball and one day hopes to be a...
Richard is an active kid that loves football and basketball and one day hopes to be a professional football player or coach. He also enjoys cooking and his favorite cuisines are Cuban, Chinese and Mexican. Richard is a fashion fan, loves the newest gym shoes, jewelry and in his free time enjoys camping, water parks and playing with dogs or cats. Get to know Richard and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Roy

A whip-smart mathematician with major skills in video games and computers, Roy plans to become...
A whip-smart mathematician with major skills in video games and computers, Roy plans to become a hardware/software engineer. A self-professed class clown, he has a softer side, too, with a deep love for horses and dogs – not to mention an awesome chili dog. Get to know Roy and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Tamiru

Tamiru is a talented and creative young man that loves making music, singing, playing...
Tamiru is a talented and creative young man that loves making music, singing, playing instruments and even makes his own lyrics. He’s intrigued by learning and self-educating himself on different self-help topics to grow his awareness and learn how to help people around him. In his free time he likes to watch tv, play video games and going to Denny’s for their pancakes! Get to know Tamiru and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Temperance

Say hello to Temperance, a bright and bubbly girl who loves playing board games and painting...
Say hello to Temperance, a bright and bubbly girl who loves playing board games and painting her nails! “Tempe” likes to spend her days going to the park, rollerblading, playing soccer and horseback riding. One day, she hopes to raise horses and other farm animals. Get to know Tempe and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Tirahji

If you ask Tirahji what he wishes for you will be inspired by his answers. He wants to be a...
If you ask Tirahji what he wishes for you will be inspired by his answers. He wants to be a good person and get an education. Plus, he dreams of playing football and someday going pro. While he pursues those dreams, Tirahji is enjoying his time in school. He loves “everything” about it, including math, writing and reading. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Tocara

Tocara, who likes to go by Cara, is a lovable young lady who always has a smile on her face!...
Tocara, who likes to go by Cara, is a lovable young lady who always has a smile on her face! She loves school and hopes to become a lawyer when she grows up. She’s a girly-girl who likes making jewelry and hair accessories and doing her makeup. Cara also enjoys the hula hoop, jump roping, arts and crafts and spending time with friends and loved ones. Get to know Cara and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Travis

Travis is a curious boy who likes to be on the go. He has found simple joys in life which can...
Travis is a curious boy who likes to be on the go. He has found simple joys in life which can sustain him for long periods of time: music, kid friendly videos, swings, slides and good food. He is affectionate and likes to be close to you. Get to know Travis and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Trinitee

A fun and spunky girl, Trinitee is an awesome athlete who loves softball, basketball, riding...
A fun and spunky girl, Trinitee is an awesome athlete who loves softball, basketball, riding bikes and skateboarding. She has lots of friends, enjoys her math and reading classes at school, and will eat ramen noodles and hot wings any day of the week. She dreams of playing in the WNBA one day. Get to know Trinitee and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Tyler P.

Tyler is a kind, creative and passionate young man who wears his heart on his sleeve. He loves...
Tyler is a kind, creative and passionate young man who wears his heart on his sleeve. He loves shooting hoops and playing football. Athletic prowess aside, he is calm, easygoing and hopes to be a professional artist one day. Get to know Tyler and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Tyris

Tyris is energetic and loves sports! He likes to spend time outside playing basketball and...
Tyris is energetic and loves sports! He likes to spend time outside playing basketball and swimming and would love to learn to roller-skate. He is proud of his grades at school, especially in math. After school he enjoys listening to music, playing video games and watching movies. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Wesson K.

Wesson is a fun-loving teenager who loves adventure and music. For Wesson, music is therapeutic...
Wesson is a fun-loving teenager who loves adventure and music. For Wesson, music is therapeutic and he’s started his own notebooks with songs he made himself. He also enjoys watching and playing sports, but his favorite to watch is basketball. Wesson has been described as pleasant, energetic, adventurous, polite and fun to be around. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

