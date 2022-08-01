What it means when your mail-in ballot status says ‘canceled’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you are tracking your ballot through the Secretary of State’s website, you may see a status that says “canceled.” That’s because you signed up for a mail-in ballot for the election but chose to vote in person.

According to Arizona Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs, the ‘canceled’ status just means that your mail-in ballot was canceled so that your in-person ballot can be counted. People who chose to vote in person cannot track their ballots through the Secretary of State’s website.

“Voters who received an early ballot in the mail but chose to instead vote in-person will see their early ballot status as ‘Canceled’ on their Ballot-by-Mail/Early Ballot Status update. This is because the early ballot is canceled so the ballot cast-in person can be counted,” Hobbs said in a tweet.

IMPORTANT: Voters can sign up for ballot tracking through Maricopa County to get updates for both mail-in and in-person voting.