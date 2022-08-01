Storm chances return to the Phoenix area on Friday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Not a bad start to our morning with a low of 85 degrees, which is our normal low this time of year. This afternoon we will see high temperatures around 104, and it will stay a bit sticky.

When it comes to thunderstorms, we will see things calm down here in the Valley through midweek. Then, as drier air moves in, we will see warmer temperatures. Highs will climb to 106 and stay near our average through Thursday.

Monsoonal moisture moves back into our state starting Friday. As a result, we could see a good chance of thunderstorms and pockets of heavy rain here in the Valley through the weekend and next week. We could use the rain; so far, we have had just .53″ of rain for the season. On average, this time of year at Sky Harbor, we should have about .93″.

