Sky Harbor custodian helps family with sick child

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Meet Brian G. He’s a custodian with Sky Harbor International. So recently, he saw a mom returning on a late flight with her 3-year-old daughter, who was not feeling well, shortly after getting their luggage.

The daughter got sick outside a restroom, leaving the mom wondering who to ask for help. Brian immediately stepped in, got the mom and daughter to relax, and cleaned up the mess without a second thought. As it turns out, it was only Brian’s third day on the job!

Brian’s kind customer service got him some big kudos from Sky Harbor’s customer service on-the-fly team! And that is Something Good.

