Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Political pollsters Paul Pentz (R) and Sam Almy (D) discuss Arizona’s primary election

The clock is ticking for Arizona voters to cast their ballots in the primary election....
The clock is ticking for Arizona voters to cast their ballots in the primary election. Political pollsters Paul Pentz (R) and Sam Almy (D) discuss the big races.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:51 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The clock is ticking for Arizona voters to cast their ballots in the primary election. Political pollsters Paul Pentz (R) and Sam Almy (D) discuss the races.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Marcus Dell’Artino (R) and Chad Campbell (D)
Political experts Marcus Dell’Artino (R) and Chad Campbell (D) discuss Arizona’s primary election
Marcus Dell’Artino (R) and Chad Campbell (D)
Political experts Marcus Dell'Artino (R) and Chad Campbell (D) discuss Arizona's primary election
The clock is ticking for Arizona voters to cast their ballots in the primary election....
Political pollsters Paul Pentz (R) and Sam Almy (D) discuss Arizona's primary election
Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican heavy-hitter, explains why he supports Karrin...
Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie campaigns for Karrin Taylor Robson