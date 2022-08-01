North Phoenix couple begin clean up after weekend storm floods home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Clean up efforts are underway in North Phoenix following this weekend’s storms. One couple says their street looked like a river Saturday, with water flooding their home. “Last year, it was a quarter of the house that got it, nothing like this,” said Bill Whitmire.

He and his wife moved into their dream home near 32nd Street and Union Hills nearly two years ago. “It’s a very tough situation. We love this house; this is like our dream house. We always wanted to live in this neighborhood,” Whitmire said.

Saturday’s heavy rain flooded their home within 15 minutes. Whitmire says water started flowing into the house from all directions. “They’re going to have to go up to 2 feet around all the drywall and across all the house. Obviously, the clean up is extensive,” he said.

Whitmire says the storm was so strong the damage wasn’t their only worry. “It went from a situation of, ‘hey it’s raining, this is great!’ But then it became a very serious situation and we were worried about our safety,” he said.

He and his neighbors say they’ve asked the City of Phoenix to put in culverts to help divert stormwater. But without any action, he’s forced to face a harsh reality. “We’re going to be facing this year, after year, after year. It’s obvious now,” Whitmire said.

