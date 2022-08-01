Man believed girlfriend was next door when he shot, killed two men at west Phoenix hotel, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — New information is surfacing after two men were shot to death at a west Phoenix hotel last week.

Last Thursday morning, police were called to the HomeTowne Studios Phoenix West hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road and found two men in one of the rooms who had been shot. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Per court documents, witnesses recognized the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Jose Gregorio Inchaurriga Ruach, as someone who was staying at the hotel. They told officers that after the suspect shot the men, he stood over them and shot each a second time. The suspect then reportedly crawled into a nearby room through the window, then crawled out soon after and drove away in a blue Dodge Ram.

Soon after the shooting, the suspect’s girlfriend arrived at the hotel and spoke with officers. Documents say she told detectives that Ruach is a frequent methamphetamine user and that she left the hotel a few days earlier because of his drug use and behavior. She said he pointed a gun at her twice, described as having a silver slide and black handle — the same gun witnesses described used in the shooting.

Police say Ruach returned to the hotel the day after the shooting and tried to get back into one of the rooms, but left before officers arrived. Early Saturday, police found the blue Ram a few miles away near 19th Avenue and Indian School. They followed Ruach to a gas station at 27th Avenue and Thomas Road and arrested him around 2:30 a.m. that morning.

Officers found a loaded .45 caliber handgun, with a silver slide and black handle, on the driver’s seat. Court documents say he was read his rights, then admitted to shooting both men. He reportedly told detectives he had used meth and believed his girlfriend was in the hotel room next door. Ruach allegedly admitted that he went to the room and shot both men in the head, then shot them each again.

One of the men has been identified as Douglas Earl Emison, 64. The other victim has not yet been identified.

Ruach is currently jailed and facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

Officers were dispatched to a hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road Thursday morning. (Arizona's Family)

