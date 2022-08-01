Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Man arrested for manslaughter after car crashes into metal pole in Mesa, killing his wife

Mesa police say Mario Galvan, 35, killed his wife who was in the passenger seat while he was...
Mesa police say Mario Galvan, 35, killed his wife who was in the passenger seat while he was speeding on Gilbert Road.(Mesa Police Department)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:29 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing a manslaughter charge after police say he was driving drunk when he slammed into a metal pole in Mesa on Sunday, killing his wife in the passenger seat.

TRENDING: FBI, police investigating after Phoenix woman stabbed at Wild Horse Pass casino parking lot

Mesa police say the crash happened just after 3 p.m. after Mario Galvan, 35, was reportedly speeding while going southbound on Gilbert Road when he slammed into a metal pole just south of Decatur. Police and paramedics arrived and pronounced his wife, identified as Kasey Galvan, dead at the scene. Video from the scene showed the Nissan Sentra with extensive front-end damage and the front passenger door completely wrecked.

Officers said impairment is suspected after investigators conducted field sobriety checks. However, it’s not clear if he is facing a DUI-related charge. Galvan was booked into the Mesa city jail on a felony count of manslaughter and is being held on a $250,000 bond. No other information has been released as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hundreds of thousands of ballots have already been cast in Maricopa County ahead of Tuesday's...
600K ballots already cast in Maricopa County ahead of Tuesday’s primary
A man was stabbed Friday night on the Arizona State University Tempe campus.
Man stabbed at ASU Tempe campus; 2 suspects in custody
Police are searching for this truck after a Phoenix woman was stabbed in a casino parking lot.
FBI, police investigating after Phoenix woman stabbed at Wild Horse Pass casino parking lot
Cities in metro Phoenix are paying up to homeowners in an effort to help with the historic...
Ditch the Grass: City of Scottsdale offers homeowner incentives for desert-friendly yards