Man arrested for manslaughter after car crashes into metal pole in Mesa, killing his wife

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing a manslaughter charge after police say he was driving drunk when he slammed into a metal pole in Mesa on Sunday, killing his wife in the passenger seat.

Mesa police say the crash happened just after 3 p.m. after Mario Galvan, 35, was reportedly speeding while going southbound on Gilbert Road when he slammed into a metal pole just south of Decatur. Police and paramedics arrived and pronounced his wife, identified as Kasey Galvan, dead at the scene. Video from the scene showed the Nissan Sentra with extensive front-end damage and the front passenger door completely wrecked.

Officers said impairment is suspected after investigators conducted field sobriety checks. However, it’s not clear if he is facing a DUI-related charge. Galvan was booked into the Mesa city jail on a felony count of manslaughter and is being held on a $250,000 bond. No other information has been released as the investigation is ongoing.

