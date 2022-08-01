Your Life
Make-A-Wish Arizona surprises Gilbert boy with trip to San Diego Zoo

Valen is heading to the San Diego Zoo to learn everything about being a zookeeper!
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:18 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Gilbert boy who was in the hospital battling liver failure last year is now in recovery, and Make-A-Wish Arizona is stepping in to bring his dream to life. Make-A-Wish Arizona surprised 4-year-old Valen with a trip to the San Diego Zoo!

At the surprise reveal on Sunday morning, Make-A-Wish said they’d be sending Valen on a seven-day trip to San Diego, including one day of going behind the scenes of being a zookeeper! “I think once he is there, he is going to be so happy. To have a trip with all four of us since he has been sick. We are really looking forward to it,” said Valen’s mom, Kelsey.

Valen and his family are regulars at the Phoenix Zoo, and the zookeeper-in-training is looking forward to the trip to California. It also provides a chance for his family to celebrate his health. “Very emotional day. Last year, Valen went into liver failure pretty much out of nowhere. He had acute liver failure,” said Kelsey.

Two weeks after Valen’s liver failed, he received a liver transplant that saved his life. Kelsey says she’s thankful he made it through and is on the road to recovery. “I am just so happy that he is here with us, honestly. This year would have been so different if he wasn’t here with us or any other trips would be so different if he did not get to be here. So I just feel really happy that we got lucky and got a second chance at life with him,” she said.

