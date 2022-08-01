Your Life
‘The Heart of Goodyear,’ the city’s brand new civic square opens

A West Valley project years in the making is finally open.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A West Valley project years in the making is finally ready to be revealed. Good Morning Arizona’s Steven Sarabia was there as festivities kicked off Monday morning at Goodyear’s new family-friendly civic square and community center.

With yoga in the park, music, and plenty of food trucks ready to celebrate, Goodyear city leaders took us inside “The Heart of Goodyear.” The city says leaders and residents alike have wanted a space like this for decades. Also known as the Goodyear Civic Square, the space includes a brand new two-story library that features a wide assortment of movies, books, games, a place for teens to hang out, and even a small cafe. An updated city hall, upscale office space, and two-acre park also encompass the area. Still, there’s space for growth, too, as the city eyes new restaurants, retail, and entertainment businesses to come into town.

Construction on the civic square began last year as part of a public-private partnership between the developer, Globe Corporation, and the city. As the population booms to more than 100,000 people, the West Valley community is working to attract more high-quality employers like Microsoft and Amazon and expand the community’s educated workforce to boost the area’s economy.

