FBI, police investigating after Phoenix woman stabbed at Wild Horse Pass casino parking lot

Police are searching for this truck after a Phoenix woman was stabbed in a casino parking lot.
Police are searching for this truck after a Phoenix woman was stabbed in a casino parking lot.(Courtesy: FBI Phoenix Field Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GILA RIVER RESERVATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is hospitalized after being stabbed in the parking lot of an East Valley casino, and the FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect.

On Saturday around 7:30 p.m., the FBI says a 31-year-old Phoenix woman was stabbed several times with an “unknown object” as she was getting out of her car at the Wild Horse Pass Casino on the Gila River reservation. The suspect, who had reportedly been loitering in the parking lot for some time, then drove off in a white crew cab pickup.

The truck didn’t have license plates but had other distinguishing features including damage to the right rear quarter panel and a missing tailgate. It also had a brush guard, along with light tinting on the front windows and a dark tint on the rear windows.

The woman’s identity has not been released and her current condition is unknown.

The stabbing is being investigated by the Gila River Police Department and the FBI’s Phoenix Field Office. Anyone with information about the truck or the person who drives it is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Information can also be emailed through a link at tips.fbi.gov.

