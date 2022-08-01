FAQ: What you need to know about provisional ballots

Ballot, Voting Machine
A provisional ballot is given to anyone who is not on the voting roster or someone who was unable to provide a valid form of identification.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

What is a Provisional Ballot?

A provisional ballot is given to anyone who is not on the voting roster or someone unable to provide a valid form of identification. There are a few reasons why your name was not included on the roster.

Reasons you’re not on the voting roster

  • Recently moved and did not update your voter info in time
  • You voted at a polling place not assigned to you (Exceptions: Maricopa County because voters can vote at any voting center)
  • You requested an early ballot
  • Your voter registration is no longer active
  • You are not registered at all

What if I don’t have my ID with me on Election Day? When is the deadline to provide ID for my vote to count?

If you were unable to show valid identification at the polls on Election Day you would have been provided with a conditional provisional ballot. This ballot will be valid and counted as long you provide valid identification to your polling location before 7:00 pm on Election Day.

Alternatively, you can present an acceptable form of identification to your County Recorder’s Office by 5:00 p.m. on the 5th business day following the election if the election included a federal race, or by 5:00 p.m. on the 3rd business day after any other election.

When does a provisional ballot get counted?

Provisional ballots are collected with early ballots that were dropped off on Election Day. County officials must then research and validate each provisional ballot before votes are tabulated. This process can take several days.

You can check the status of your provisional ballot by visiting the Maricopa County website. There it will tell you if your ballot was verified and counted.

Latest News

Politics

Arizona attorney general says most alleged 2020 dead voters were alive

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press and AZFamily Digital News Staff
The review had alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died.

Voter's Guide

What it means when your mail-in ballot status says ‘canceled’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
If you signed up for a mail-in ballot for the election, but chose to vote in person, your ballot will show up as ‘canceled’ when you try to track it online.

Voter's Guide

How to report voter problems in Arizona

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
If you have experienced any problems voting in the election, you can report those issues to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.

Voter's Guide

What kind of ID do I need to vote in person?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
See what forms of identification will work when you go to the polls to vote in an Arizona election.

Latest News

Voter's Guide

Vote 2022: Here’s how to track the status of your ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
If you are voting by mail, you can actually track your ballot to make sure it got counted.

Election Headlines

600K ballots already cast in Maricopa County ahead of Tuesday’s primary

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kylee Cruz
Election officials tested a “whole bunch of pens” and found one that “doesn’t bleed through our ballot and also dries quickly.”

News

Maricopa County recorder discusses election security, ballot counting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Election day is Tuesday. Arizona's Family went out tabulation facility in Maricopa County as the county recorder talks election security & ballot counting.

Phoenix News

Arizona veterans respond after PACT Act blocked in the Senate

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Arizona Republican House members Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, David Schweikert, and Debbie Lesko voted against the bill.

Phoenix

Arizona veterans respond to PACT Act being blocked in the Senate

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Elliott Polakoff
25 senators switched their votes, blocking the bill that would have helped around 3.5 million veterans exposed to toxic military burn pits.

Politics

Tudor Dixon on receiving Donald Trump's endorsement in GOP governor's primary

Updated: Jul. 30, 2022 at 3:50 PM MST