Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has tested positive for COVID-19.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection tested positive on Sunday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Monday that Murray was experiencing “minor” symptoms. The coach added that Murray will miss a minimum of five days.

The positive test continues an eventful few weeks for Murray, who signed a $230.5 million, five-year deal in July. He then dealt with the fallout from a unique “independent study” addendum in that contract mandating film study, and had an impromptu media availability where he passionately defended his work ethic.

The team eventually dropped the addendum from the contract.

Murray also sat out Saturday’s practice with a sore right wrist. Kingsbury said that injury was “getting better.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona Cardinals NFL football quarterback Kyler Murray is introduced, Friday, April 26, 2019,...
Arizona Cardinals remove ‘independent study’ clause from star QB Kyler Murray contract as he calls questions about work ethic ‘disrespectful’
The Extra Point Podcast
Extra Point Podcast: Arizona Cardinals season outlook with Dave Pasch
File Photo: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a 9-yard touchdown pass to...
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals agree to contract extension through 2028 season
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt pauses on the practice field as he takes part in...
Cardinals JJ Watt offers to pay for funeral so fan can keep her memorabilia