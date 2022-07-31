Special needs terrier at Arizona Humane Society looking for his forever family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Are you looking to adopt a furry friend? The Arizona Humane Society says a special needs terrier is looking for his fur-ever home. Sweet 3-year-old Benji was rescued as an injured stray. However, vets discovered Benji had old injuries to his spinal cord that may need follow-up care in the future. The Humane Society says he needs a family that understands his physical restrictions but is looking to give all their love to the pup.

Benji has tons of love to give, and due to his spinal injuries, he can’t do strenuous activities including running up and down stairs or jumping. Benji loves everyone he meets and loves to curl up in anyone’s lap. The Humane Society is waiving Benji’s adoption fee for the person or family that wants to bring the sweet boy home.

If you are interested in adopting Benji, you can fill out an application form here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.