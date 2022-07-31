Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever

Special needs terrier at Arizona Humane Society looking for his forever family

Meet Benji, a sweet three-year-old pup, who's looking for a family who will accommodate his spinal injuries!
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Are you looking to adopt a furry friend? The Arizona Humane Society says a special needs terrier is looking for his fur-ever home. Sweet 3-year-old Benji was rescued as an injured stray. However, vets discovered Benji had old injuries to his spinal cord that may need follow-up care in the future. The Humane Society says he needs a family that understands his physical restrictions but is looking to give all their love to the pup.

TRENDING: Happy National Mutt Day!

Benji has tons of love to give, and due to his spinal injuries, he can’t do strenuous activities including running up and down stairs or jumping. Benji loves everyone he meets and loves to curl up in anyone’s lap. The Humane Society is waiving Benji’s adoption fee for the person or family that wants to bring the sweet boy home.

If you are interested in adopting Benji, you can fill out an application form here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

On Sunday on Good Morning, Arizona, anchor David Caltabiano talked with Nicole Bosch from Lost...
Happy National Mutt Day!
Most of the dogs are between two and five years old.
31 chihuahuas rescued from hoarding conditions at Tempe home; woman arrested
Some were as young as one-week-old puppies to others that were eight years old.
31 chihuahuas rescued from hoarding home in Tempe
The toxic Colorado River toad, also known as the Sonoran Desert toad, is one of those little...
Watch out for toxic toads this summer