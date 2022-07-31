Recipes from Arizona

Your Life
Eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from Arizona.(KCRG)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:48 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (Stacker) - A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are more than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association.

But in the last year, the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every corner of American daily life—not the least of which being how we eat. With rules for social distancing in place along with various states of shutdown orders since March 2020, many people have turned to home-cooked meals in lieu of going out or even getting something delivered.

Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from Arizona.

Many of these recipes are great for any skill level—so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leaves something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.

Authentic Huevos Rancheros

Hopi Corn Stew

Shredded Beef Chimichangas

Fry Bread Tacos II

The Best Vegetarian Chili in the World

Fry Bread I

Black Bean and Corn Salad II

Fabulous Wet Burritos

Delicious Black Bean Burritos

Black Bean and Corn Quesadillas

Jiffy® Corn Casserole

Hatch Chili

  • Prep: 20 minutes
  • Cook: 4 hrs 10 minutes
  • Additional: 20 minutes
  • Total: 4 hrs 50 minutes
  • Servings: 8
  • Yield: 8 servings
  • Number of ingredients: 11
  • Read more about the recipe here.

Tortilla Casserole

Southwestern Style Chalupas

Fry Bread II

Black Bean and Corn Pasta with Chicken

Spicy Curried Sweet Potato Soup (Paleo and GF Approved)

Fuzzy’s Chipotle Flank Steak

Arizona Roadhouse Chili

  • Prep: 20 minutes
  • Cook: 4 hrs 10 minutes
  • Additional: 8 hrs
  • Total: 12 hrs 30 minutes
  • Servings: 8
  • Yield: 8 servings
  • Number of ingredients: 21
  • Read more about the recipe here.

Lamb Shanks with Ancho Chile Honey Glaze

Spicy Flank Steak

Pico de Gallo Chicken Quesadillas

Chicken Chimichangas

Sweet Onion Pie

Sopapillas

Arizona Cheesy Chimichanga Dip

Ancho Chile Fettuccini with Cilantro-Tomatillo Cream Sauce

Arizona Cactus and Beans

Spiced Pumpkin Cider Martini

Margaritas with a Bite

Copyright 2022 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

