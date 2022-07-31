Recipes from Arizona

PHOENIX (Stacker) - A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are more than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association.

But in the last year, the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every corner of American daily life—not the least of which being how we eat. With rules for social distancing in place along with various states of shutdown orders since March 2020, many people have turned to home-cooked meals in lieu of going out or even getting something delivered.

Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from Arizona.

Many of these recipes are great for any skill level—so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leaves something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.

Authentic Huevos Rancheros

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Total: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

Yield: 4 servings

Number of ingredients: 8

Read more about the recipe here.

Hopi Corn Stew

Prep: 30 minutes

Cook: 2 hrs

Total: 2 hrs 30 minutes

Servings: 12

Yield: 12 servings

Number of ingredients: 11

Read more about the recipe here.

Shredded Beef Chimichangas

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 3 hrs

Total: 3 hrs 10 minutes

Servings: 4

Yield: 4 servings

Number of ingredients: 11

Read more about the recipe here.

Fry Bread Tacos II

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 22 minutes

Additional: 5 minutes

Total: 47 minutes

Servings: 4

Yield: 4 servings

Number of ingredients: 11

Read more about the recipe here.

The Best Vegetarian Chili in the World

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 1 hr

Total: 1 hr 15 minutes

Servings: 8

Yield: 8 servings

Number of ingredients: 19

Read more about the recipe here.

Fry Bread I

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Total: 30 minutes

Servings: 12

Yield: 1 dozen fry breads

Number of ingredients: 5

Read more about the recipe here.

Black Bean and Corn Salad II

Prep: 25 minutes

Total: 25 minutes

Servings: 6

Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Number of ingredients: 12

Read more about the recipe here.

Fabulous Wet Burritos

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Total: 45 minutes

Servings: 6

Yield: 6 servings

Number of ingredients: 16

Read more about the recipe here.

Delicious Black Bean Burritos

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Total: 25 minutes

Servings: 2

Yield: 2 large burritos

Number of ingredients: 10

Read more about the recipe here.

Black Bean and Corn Quesadillas

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Total: 40 minutes

Servings: 8

Yield: 8 small quesadillas

Number of ingredients: 10

Read more about the recipe here.

Jiffy® Corn Casserole

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 50 minutes

Total: 1 hr 10 minutes

Servings: 8

Yield: 8 servings

Number of ingredients: 11

Read more about the recipe here.

Hatch Chili

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 4 hrs 10 minutes

Additional: 20 minutes

Total: 4 hrs 50 minutes

Servings: 8

Yield: 8 servings

Number of ingredients: 11

Read more about the recipe here.

Tortilla Casserole

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 1 hr

Additional: 9 hrs

Total: 10 hrs 20 minutes

Servings: 12

Yield: 12 servings

Number of ingredients: 10

Read more about the recipe here.

Southwestern Style Chalupas

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 8 hrs

Total: 8 hrs 5 minutes

Servings: 8

Yield: 8 servings

Number of ingredients: 9

Read more about the recipe here.

Fry Bread II

Prep: 30 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Total: 1 hr

Servings: 8

Yield: 8 servings

Number of ingredients: 6

Read more about the recipe here.

Black Bean and Corn Pasta with Chicken

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Total: 20 minutes

Servings: 8

Yield: 8 servings

Number of ingredients: 8

Read more about the recipe here.

Spicy Curried Sweet Potato Soup (Paleo and GF Approved)

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Total: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

Yield: 4 servings

Number of ingredients: 9

Read more about the recipe here.

Fuzzy’s Chipotle Flank Steak

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Additional: 8 hrs

Total: 8 hrs 15 minutes

Servings: 6

Yield: 6 servings

Number of ingredients: 3

Read more about the recipe here.

Arizona Roadhouse Chili

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 4 hrs 10 minutes

Additional: 8 hrs

Total: 12 hrs 30 minutes

Servings: 8

Yield: 8 servings

Number of ingredients: 21

Read more about the recipe here.

Lamb Shanks with Ancho Chile Honey Glaze

Prep: 45 minutes

Cook: 2 hrs

Total: 2 hrs 45 minutes

Servings: 4

Yield: 4 servings

Number of ingredients: 17

Read more about the recipe here.

Spicy Flank Steak

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Additional: 20 minutes

Total: 40 minutes

Servings: 6

Yield: 6 servings

Number of ingredients: 7

Read more about the recipe here.

Pico de Gallo Chicken Quesadillas

Prep: 25 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Total: 55 minutes

Servings: 4

Yield: 4 servings

Number of ingredients: 14

Read more about the recipe here.

Chicken Chimichangas

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 25 minutes

Total: 45 minutes

Servings: 6

Yield: 6 servings

Number of ingredients: 19

Read more about the recipe here.

Sweet Onion Pie

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 35 minutes

Total: 50 minutes

Servings: 6

Yield: 6 servings

Number of ingredients: 11

Read more about the recipe here.

Sopapillas

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 7 minutes

Total: 22 minutes

Servings: 12

Yield: 12 servings

Number of ingredients: 6

Read more about the recipe here.

Arizona Cheesy Chimichanga Dip

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 25 minutes

Total: 35 minutes

Servings: 32

Yield: 4 cups

Number of ingredients: 8

Read more about the recipe here.

Ancho Chile Fettuccini with Cilantro-Tomatillo Cream Sauce

Prep: 45 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Total: 1 hr

Servings: 4

Yield: 4 servings

Number of ingredients: 15

Read more about the recipe here.

Arizona Cactus and Beans

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 18 minutes

Total: 33 minutes

Servings: 6

Yield: 6 servings

Number of ingredients: 10

Read more about the recipe here.

Spiced Pumpkin Cider Martini

Prep: 5 minutes

Total: 5 minutes

Servings: 1

Yield: 1 serving

Number of ingredients: 7

Read more about the recipe here.

Margaritas with a Bite

Prep: 7 minutes

Total: 7 minutes

Servings: 4

Yield: 4 servings

Number of ingredients: 4

Read more about the recipe here.

Copyright 2022 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.