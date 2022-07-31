Recipes from Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are more than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association.
But in the last year, the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every corner of American daily life—not the least of which being how we eat. With rules for social distancing in place along with various states of shutdown orders since March 2020, many people have turned to home-cooked meals in lieu of going out or even getting something delivered.
Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from Arizona.
Many of these recipes are great for any skill level—so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leaves something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.
Authentic Huevos Rancheros
- Prep: 10 minutes
- Cook: 10 minutes
- Total: 20 minutes
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here.
Hopi Corn Stew
- Prep: 30 minutes
- Cook: 2 hrs
- Total: 2 hrs 30 minutes
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here.
Shredded Beef Chimichangas
- Prep: 10 minutes
- Cook: 3 hrs
- Total: 3 hrs 10 minutes
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here.
Fry Bread Tacos II
- Prep: 20 minutes
- Cook: 22 minutes
- Additional: 5 minutes
- Total: 47 minutes
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here.
The Best Vegetarian Chili in the World
- Prep: 15 minutes
- Cook: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 15 minutes
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 19
- Read more about the recipe here.
Fry Bread I
- Prep: 15 minutes
- Cook: 15 minutes
- Total: 30 minutes
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 1 dozen fry breads
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here.
Black Bean and Corn Salad II
- Prep: 25 minutes
- Total: 25 minutes
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 4 to 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here.
Fabulous Wet Burritos
- Prep: 15 minutes
- Cook: 30 minutes
- Total: 45 minutes
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 16
- Read more about the recipe here.
Delicious Black Bean Burritos
- Prep: 10 minutes
- Cook: 15 minutes
- Total: 25 minutes
- Servings: 2
- Yield: 2 large burritos
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here.
Black Bean and Corn Quesadillas
- Prep: 10 minutes
- Cook: 30 minutes
- Total: 40 minutes
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 small quesadillas
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here.
Jiffy® Corn Casserole
- Prep: 20 minutes
- Cook: 50 minutes
- Total: 1 hr 10 minutes
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here.
Hatch Chili
- Prep: 20 minutes
- Cook: 4 hrs 10 minutes
- Additional: 20 minutes
- Total: 4 hrs 50 minutes
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here.
Tortilla Casserole
- Prep: 20 minutes
- Cook: 1 hr
- Additional: 9 hrs
- Total: 10 hrs 20 minutes
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here.
Southwestern Style Chalupas
- Prep: 5 minutes
- Cook: 8 hrs
- Total: 8 hrs 5 minutes
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here.
Fry Bread II
- Prep: 30 minutes
- Cook: 30 minutes
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here.
Black Bean and Corn Pasta with Chicken
- Prep: 5 minutes
- Cook: 15 minutes
- Total: 20 minutes
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here.
Spicy Curried Sweet Potato Soup (Paleo and GF Approved)
- Prep: 10 minutes
- Cook: 10 minutes
- Total: 20 minutes
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here.
Fuzzy’s Chipotle Flank Steak
- Prep: 5 minutes
- Cook: 10 minutes
- Additional: 8 hrs
- Total: 8 hrs 15 minutes
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 3
- Read more about the recipe here.
Arizona Roadhouse Chili
- Prep: 20 minutes
- Cook: 4 hrs 10 minutes
- Additional: 8 hrs
- Total: 12 hrs 30 minutes
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 21
- Read more about the recipe here.
Lamb Shanks with Ancho Chile Honey Glaze
- Prep: 45 minutes
- Cook: 2 hrs
- Total: 2 hrs 45 minutes
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 17
- Read more about the recipe here.
Spicy Flank Steak
- Prep: 10 minutes
- Cook: 10 minutes
- Additional: 20 minutes
- Total: 40 minutes
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here.
Pico de Gallo Chicken Quesadillas
- Prep: 25 minutes
- Cook: 30 minutes
- Total: 55 minutes
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here.
Chicken Chimichangas
- Prep: 20 minutes
- Cook: 25 minutes
- Total: 45 minutes
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 19
- Read more about the recipe here.
Sweet Onion Pie
- Prep: 15 minutes
- Cook: 35 minutes
- Total: 50 minutes
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here.
Sopapillas
- Prep: 15 minutes
- Cook: 7 minutes
- Total: 22 minutes
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here.
Arizona Cheesy Chimichanga Dip
- Prep: 10 minutes
- Cook: 25 minutes
- Total: 35 minutes
- Servings: 32
- Yield: 4 cups
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here.
Ancho Chile Fettuccini with Cilantro-Tomatillo Cream Sauce
- Prep: 45 minutes
- Cook: 15 minutes
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 15
- Read more about the recipe here.
Arizona Cactus and Beans
- Prep: 15 minutes
- Cook: 18 minutes
- Total: 33 minutes
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here.
Spiced Pumpkin Cider Martini
- Prep: 5 minutes
- Total: 5 minutes
- Servings: 1
- Yield: 1 serving
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here.
Margaritas with a Bite
- Prep: 7 minutes
- Total: 7 minutes
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 4
- Read more about the recipe here.
