Parts of the West Valley hit by dust storm

A wall of dust is making its way into the Valley.
A wall of dust is making its way into the Valley.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 3:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west made its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning was in effect for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City but expired at 4:15 p.m.

Some West Valley residents saw the cloud of dust in their backyards. Around 3:30 p.m., the NWS said wind gusts were up to 40 miles per hour blowing from the southwest. Heavy rain was falling in western Maricopa and La Paz counties, causing dust to be pushed into Pinal County. NWS is advising drivers to be careful on the roads.

RELATED: First Alert Weather: Gas station awning falls over as heavy rains and wind pummel Phoenix

Sunday’s dust storm followed a wild night of monsoon weather across the Valley. Saturday brought one of the strongest storms yet, with damage all around the Phoenix area. The awning of a Circle K near 7th Street and Coral Gables Drive toppled over during the storm, causing a car to be wedged between the awning and gas station pumps. Firefighters also rescued people stranded on top of their cars in a flooded Phoenix wash.

Check the latest weather radar here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

