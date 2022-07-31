Motorcyclist dead after impaired red-light runner causes crash in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead and two others are injured after police say an impaired red-light runner hit them while they were riding their motorcycles in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say that 19-year-old Tucker Colby and three other men were riding in north Phoenix early Sunday morning near 51st Avenue and Union Hills Drive when they were hit by 33-year-old Jaime Renee Arce. Police say Arce was trying to turn left in the intersection when she hit Colby with her car.

A man is dead and two others are injured after a car hit the men while they were riding their motorcycles in north Phoenix.

Colby died from his injuries at the scene, according to police. The second motorcycle rider, a 24-year-old man, was taken to the hospital was serious injuries, and the third motorcycle rider, an 18-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The fourth rider was able to avoid the accident.

Arce reportedly left the area before police arrived but was found by officers shortly afterward. Officers said she showed signs of impairment during the accident. Arce has been arrested and booked on various charges.

